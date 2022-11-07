Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

NYSE:BRO opened at $55.77 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

