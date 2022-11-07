BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $128.82 Average PT from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get BRP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BRP by 151.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 120,471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BRP by 30.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 39.4% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.68.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.