Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $56.68 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,124,000 after purchasing an additional 319,408 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 538.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 188,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

