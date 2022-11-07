Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $862.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 65.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 457.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 295,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

