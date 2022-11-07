C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.