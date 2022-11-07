Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.55. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

About Caesarstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 4,822.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.