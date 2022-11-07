Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Caesarstone Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.55. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
