CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.25 ($3.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.70 ($3.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.93.

CaixaBank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

