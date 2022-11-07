Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

