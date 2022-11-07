Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.00.
Shares of CFW opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$271.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
