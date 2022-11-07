Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.00.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFW opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$271.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$27,541.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,700.01. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$1,392,480.12. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at C$213,700.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,559.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.