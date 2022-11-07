Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.00.
Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The stock has a market cap of C$271.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
