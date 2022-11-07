Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.42. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$20.01 and a one year high of C$67.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.