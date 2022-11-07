Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CSFB

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.0 %

GOOS stock opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$20.01 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.68.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.