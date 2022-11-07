Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CAJ opened at $21.55 on Friday. Canon has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 25.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Canon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 47,808 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

