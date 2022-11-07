CanSino Biologics (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CanSino Biologics (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CanSino Biologics Trading Down 4.8 %

CanSino Biologics stock opened at 11.90 on Thursday. CanSino Biologics has a fifty-two week low of 5.33 and a fifty-two week high of 26.00.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

