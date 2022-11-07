Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $1,330,532.56 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

