Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $1,330,532.56 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
NYSE COF opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
