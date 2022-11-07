CareMax (CMAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. CareMax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.11 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. CareMax has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $531.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CareMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareMax by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 711,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CareMax by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 409,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

