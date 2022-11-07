Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 65.03%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

