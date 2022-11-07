Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) PT Lowered to €17.50

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €21.00 ($21.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($20.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.30) to €21.50 ($21.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.

Carrefour Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

