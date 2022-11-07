CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$77.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.33.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$435,338.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,578,665.60. In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$435,338.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,578,665.60. Also, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$931,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at C$224,250. Insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,225 over the last ninety days.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$61.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.38. The stock has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

