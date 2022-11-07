Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $136,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

