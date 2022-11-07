Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.50.

CVE opened at C$28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.86 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$648,922.28. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,054.98. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

