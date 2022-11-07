Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CENT opened at $42.02 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.