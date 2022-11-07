Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,132,960 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of Ceragon Networks worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.75 on Monday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

About Ceragon Networks

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

