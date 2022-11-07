CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GIB opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 85,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CGI by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CGI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CGI in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

