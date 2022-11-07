Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 219.29% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. State Street Corp raised its position in Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

