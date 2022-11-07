Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 219.29% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Charah Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.81.
Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.