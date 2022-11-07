Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.23.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $397.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

