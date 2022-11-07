Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Chartwell Retirement Residences to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$175.87 million for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Featured Stories
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.