Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Chartwell Retirement Residences to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$175.87 million for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Featured Stories

