Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Financial Review

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and IronNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 5 7 8 0 2.15 IronNet 2 2 0 0 1.50

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $136.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. IronNet has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 332.25%. Given IronNet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IronNet is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

67.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of IronNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and IronNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.17 billion 7.27 $815.60 million $6.11 20.56 IronNet $27.54 million 2.35 -$242.65 million ($3.28) -0.19

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet. IronNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 34.35% 26.20% 14.24% IronNet -1,052.76% -458.41% -161.81%

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats IronNet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through multiple distribution channels, including distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.