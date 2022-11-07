Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $965,800.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chemed Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CHE opened at $481.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Chemed by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $75,661,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Chemed by 64.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.