Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $965,800.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chemed Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE CHE opened at $481.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
