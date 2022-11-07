Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Sells $627,406.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $481.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

