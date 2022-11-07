ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer cut ChromaDex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChromaDex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

CDXC opened at $1.90 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%. The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 960,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChromaDex news, insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,051.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

