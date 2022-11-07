Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $209.16 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $196.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

