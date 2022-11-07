Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 207,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

CHD opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.