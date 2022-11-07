CIBC Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$950.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$900.00 to C$950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$692.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$520.06 and a 12 month high of C$716.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$644.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$664.94.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.