CIBC Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.23.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF opened at C$59.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a current ratio of 811.07.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.