CIBC Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$30.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Stock Up 3.0 %

GOOS stock opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$20.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

