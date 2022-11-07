Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.59.
Cineplex Stock Performance
TSE:CGX opened at C$9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$15.75.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
