Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Cineplex Stock Performance

TSE:CGX opened at C$9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$15.75.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$349.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

