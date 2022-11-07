Citigroup Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $35.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

EXAS opened at $37.57 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

