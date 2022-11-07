Citigroup Downgrades Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

