Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 367,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CLW stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $654.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

