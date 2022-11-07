CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 311.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $170.67 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.