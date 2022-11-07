Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDEGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of CDE opened at $3.99 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

