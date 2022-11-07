Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of CDE opened at $3.99 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Coeur Mining

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

