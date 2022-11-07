Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Coeur Mining Stock Up 12.1 %
Shares of CDE opened at $3.99 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.