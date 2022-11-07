Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of CCOI opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 754.18%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

