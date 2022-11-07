Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $82.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.42.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

