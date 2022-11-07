Conifer (CNFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Conifer has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conifer Company Profile

In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 510,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Brian J. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 510,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

