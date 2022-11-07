Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 178,405 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,405 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

ELP opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.67. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

