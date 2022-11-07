Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 30,195 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Zai Lab worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $30.93 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

