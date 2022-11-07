Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 10,676 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.