Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 417.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE ITT opened at $75.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

