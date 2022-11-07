Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Natera by 3.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Natera by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 329,984 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $53,303,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 56.2% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,127,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,886,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.